4,000 Shares in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Separately, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:PST opened at $15.84 on Monday. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.40.

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.