$42.56 Million in Sales Expected for SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) will announce sales of $42.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for SEMrush’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.39 million and the highest is $42.70 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SEMrush will report full year sales of $176.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.40 million to $177.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $223.25 million, with estimates ranging from $222.35 million to $224.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SEMrush.

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.55 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEMR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEMrush during the first quarter worth approximately $4,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.52% of the company’s stock.

SEMR stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 72,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.39. SEMrush has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $26.31.

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

