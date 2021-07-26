$47.66 Million in Sales Expected for Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post $47.66 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.62 million. Amalgamated Financial reported sales of $53.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year sales of $193.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $191.13 million to $195.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $207.90 million, with estimates ranging from $197.40 million to $218.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.38 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $15.49. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,956. The firm has a market cap of $483.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.84. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 321.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 622,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after buying an additional 474,784 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 584,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 116,459 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,260,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 106,484 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at $848,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,378 shares during the period. 37.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

