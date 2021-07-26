$48.01 Million in Sales Expected for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) will report sales of $48.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for JFrog’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $48.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $47.64 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JFrog will report full-year sales of $202.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $200.50 million to $203.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $264.23 million, with estimates ranging from $255.08 million to $271.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for JFrog.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,913,000. 47.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.87. 353,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,082. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a PE ratio of -305.80. JFrog has a one year low of $33.38 and a one year high of $95.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.34.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

