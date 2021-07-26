49,385 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 49,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. HRT Financial LP owned 0.12% of Hudson Executive Investment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $6,612,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment during the first quarter valued at about $2,976,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment by 1,900.0% during the 1st quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Hudson Executive Investment by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 126,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Executive Investment alerts:

In other Hudson Executive Investment news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein acquired 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment stock opened at $8.52 on Monday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58.

Hudson Executive Investment Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.