$494.70 Million in Sales Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce $494.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $495.20 million and the lowest is $494.20 million. National Vision posted sales of $260.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 90.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.16 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. National Vision had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Vision from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Vision by 588.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000.

National Vision stock opened at $52.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. National Vision has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

