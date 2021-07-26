50,818 Shares in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Bought by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,105,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 89.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 119,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 56,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 36,199 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:UNG opened at $14.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

