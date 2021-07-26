50,818 Shares in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNG. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $175,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 11.4% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 36,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 96,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares during the period.

Shares of UNG stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12 month low of $8.22 and a 12 month high of $14.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.85.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

