5,258 Shares in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 112.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESLT stock opened at $126.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $110.69 and a 12 month high of $145.86.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

