531,618 Shares in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 531,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,809,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,854,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,446,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,754,000 after buying an additional 447,529 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4,512.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 445,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after buying an additional 435,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 800,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,267,000 after buying an additional 244,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,490,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $158,620,000 after buying an additional 183,954 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOO opened at $42.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.33. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $45.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.20.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.33 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

In other Steven Madden news, insider Karla Frieders sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $470,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,632.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total transaction of $871,693.73. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,967 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHOO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Steven Madden presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Steven, Steve Madden Kids, Betsey Johnson, Report, Mad Love, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

