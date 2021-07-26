550 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Bought by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 107.7% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 40.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 74.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.67.

NYSE:LMT traded down $13.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $367.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,547,810. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

