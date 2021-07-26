$571.05 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will report $571.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $578.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $561.00 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.62 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.11. 14,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,857. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.57. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $19.15 and a 12 month high of $32.84.

In other Leslie’s news, Director Steven L. Ortega sold 119,587 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $3,490,744.53. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,505,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $362,086,476.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,969,824 shares of company stock worth $429,656,372 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

