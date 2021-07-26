6,083 Shares in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Acquired by IHT Wealth Management LLC

IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 179,445 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 126.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 102,638 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 271,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,377,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the period.

Shares of PFM opened at $37.08 on Monday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $37.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

