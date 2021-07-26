66,722 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 66,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,283,254. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

