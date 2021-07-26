70,182 Shares in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 70,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HMTV. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 225.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,608 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HMTV stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.05.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 4.56%.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

