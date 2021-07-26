70,499 Shares in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 70,499 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.48% of BankFinancial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in BankFinancial by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,626,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 93,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BankFinancial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BankFinancial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in BankFinancial by 46.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments bought a new stake in BankFinancial in the first quarter valued at $580,000. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BFIN stock opened at $11.31 on Monday. BankFinancial Co. has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a market cap of $164.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.11.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BFIN shares. TheStreet cut shares of BankFinancial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BankFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other BankFinancial news, Director Debra Zukonik bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $39,602.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,602.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

