7,278 Shares in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIVO. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,598,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,184,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 218,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,529,000 after buying an additional 123,626 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 229.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 70,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 48,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after buying an additional 41,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Shares of DIVO stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.91. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.