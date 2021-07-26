7,349 Shares in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Purchased by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,144,000 after buying an additional 101,180 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,819,000 after buying an additional 87,647 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 745.2% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,808,000 after buying an additional 78,302 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,965,000. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $11,422,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $197.19. 1,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,421. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $133.43 and a one year high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

