75,000 Shares in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Jack Creek Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,780,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,613,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,955,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,296,000.

Get Jack Creek Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JCICU opened at $10.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCICU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCICU).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Creek Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Creek Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.