766 Shares in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprott by 2.2% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,418,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,878,000 after purchasing an additional 30,459 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprott by 133.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 533,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after buying an additional 304,487 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Sprott by 95.6% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 165,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 80,991 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Sprott during the first quarter valued at about $6,076,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Sprott by 172.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 127,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 80,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprott alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Sprott from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of SII opened at $36.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Sprott Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $926.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89.

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Sprott had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $39.75 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sprott Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.52%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Featured Article: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.