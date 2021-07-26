$8.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report $8.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.21 billion. Micron Technology posted sales of $6.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year sales of $27.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.64 billion to $27.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $37.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.66 billion to $38.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

Micron Technology stock opened at $75.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $397,025.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,488,313.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $639,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,275 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after purchasing an additional 299,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,579,906,000 after acquiring an additional 573,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $906,961,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $951,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,544 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

