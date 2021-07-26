8,106 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Bought by Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.1% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $441.89. The stock had a trading volume of 68,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,453,349. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $320.55 and a 52-week high of $442.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $426.85.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

