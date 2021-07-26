Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $116.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $125.00.

NYSE ABT opened at $120.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.79. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 368.4% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

