Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,837 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,719,510. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.79.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 49.32%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

