Abyss Token Hits Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049641 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00015998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.00860672 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00084163 BTC.

About Abyss Token

Abyss Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

