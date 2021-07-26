Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Upgraded by Redburn Partners to Buy

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) was upgraded by Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Cowen raised their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

Get Accenture alerts:

NYSE ACN opened at $318.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $202.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09. Accenture has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $318.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,393 shares of company stock worth $5,368,598 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1,621.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after purchasing an additional 572,868 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $126,101,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,661,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,563,860,000 after purchasing an additional 462,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.