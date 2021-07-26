Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives $32.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

ACRS opened at $15.70 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $818.08 million, a PE ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,992 shares in the company, valued at $4,509,775.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,416.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,939. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 31,719 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,441,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

