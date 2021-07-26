Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

ABOS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ABOS opened at $17.08 on Monday. Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $16.48 and a 12 month high of $26.98.

In other news, Director John A. Stalfort III bought 35,000 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 312,500 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.