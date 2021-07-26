Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.55

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.56, with a volume of 1759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $553.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.37.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.75 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a negative net margin of 3,847.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,724.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,387,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,210 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,694,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,329 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,467,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,737 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 592.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 883,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,951,000 after acquiring an additional 656,917 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

