adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Societe Generale upgraded adidas from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

ADDYY stock traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.01. 36,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,073. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.52. The company has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. adidas has a twelve month low of $136.51 and a twelve month high of $191.43.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.88%. Research analysts anticipate that adidas will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $1.7749 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. adidas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in adidas by 11.7% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of adidas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

