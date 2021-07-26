ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.55 Million

Brokerages forecast that ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) will post sales of $16.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.56 million and the lowest is $15.30 million. ADMA Biologics posted sales of $7.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full-year sales of $71.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.40 million to $74.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $115.73 million, with estimates ranging from $103.70 million to $124.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ADMA Biologics.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 85.82% and a negative net margin of 155.78%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.33.

Shares of ADMA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.63. 31,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.66. The stock has a market cap of $208.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $613,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 200,394.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 172,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 692,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 118,714 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

