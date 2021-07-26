Advanced Micro Devices’ (AMD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Susquehanna Bancshares in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $91.84 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMD. Citigroup upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.65.

AMD stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,171,031. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $64.05 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.48.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $163,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,965.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 79,183 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $6,669,584.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 329,141 shares in the company, valued at $27,723,546.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,070 shares of company stock worth $42,215,787 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,338,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,291,000 after purchasing an additional 394,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $991,465,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,526,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,822,000 after purchasing an additional 342,693 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,874,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $370,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,688 shares during the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

