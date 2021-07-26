Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Lowered to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $23.00. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Truist downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.81.

Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $2.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.20. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

