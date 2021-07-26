Advisory Alpha LLC Cuts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Advisory Alpha LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $79,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,390 shares in the company, valued at $725,763.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock worth $295,603,005 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $140.17. 149,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,386,570. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock has a market cap of $343.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.