Advisory Alpha LLC Invests $859,000 in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 77,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 22.6% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 243,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 44,944 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 66.9% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,520,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 609,400 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 58.1% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 154,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 56,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinet Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of IAU stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.24. 348,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,408,282. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

