Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 111,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,230,000. Advisory Alpha LLC owned about 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter worth approximately $503,000.

Shares of UDEC traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $29.56. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,604. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.39. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $29.64.

