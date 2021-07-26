Advisory Alpha LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,553,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,413,000. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust accounts for approximately 2.7% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,501,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,739. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.25. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.68 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

