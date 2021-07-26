Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 9,977 Shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its position in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,977 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.10% of Royce Micro-Cap Trust worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 84,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 101.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMT stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.96. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,114. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.15. Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $12.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%.

Royce Micro-Cap Trust Profile

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

