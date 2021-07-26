Advisory Alpha LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 109,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.51. 43,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,909,868. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.73. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

