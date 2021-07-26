Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target raised by research analysts at CIBC to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARE. Raymond James increased their target price on Aecon Group from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$20.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.33.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

ARE stock traded down C$0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 248,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,671. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$13.15 and a 52 week high of C$20.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$933.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.25864 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.