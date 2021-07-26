Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CFO Sells $52,520.00 in Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $52,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AEHR traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $5.34. The company had a trading volume of 24,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,601,583. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.95. Aehr Test Systems has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $126.01 million, a PE ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 12.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on AEHR. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 57,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 30.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 34,934 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

