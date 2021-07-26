Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a women’s health specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of new prescription contraceptive products. The Company’s lead product candidate is Twirla (TM), also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch currently in Phase 3 clinical development. Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of AGRX opened at $1.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 0.94. Agile Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,013.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 933,236 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 162,023 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.37% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

