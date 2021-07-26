AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) & Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Financial Review

AGM Group (NASDAQ:AGMH) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

AGM Group has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.45, meaning that its share price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AGM Group and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AGM Group N/A N/A N/A Recruiter.com Group -222.11% N/A -203.57%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AGM Group and Recruiter.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AGM Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AGM Group and Recruiter.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AGM Group $50,000.00 4,042.92 -$1.07 million N/A N/A Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million 1.89 -$17.04 million N/A N/A

AGM Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Recruiter.com Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of AGM Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.2% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AGM Group beats Recruiter.com Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AGM Group

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a software company in the People's Republic of China. The company offers multi-assets trading and management systems to small and mid-size broker and institutional clients; and FXSC, an online trading education and social trading network platform for forex traders, as well as provides demo trading services. It also operates subscription based and interactive trading education website; and provides technical support plans and software customization services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

