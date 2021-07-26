Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) is Merk Investments LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Merk Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 9.0% of Merk Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Merk Investments LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $14,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Norges Bank bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,762,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,860,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,568,000 after purchasing an additional 698,360 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,772,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,476,000 after buying an additional 320,410 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,183,912 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,477,000 after buying an additional 316,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

AEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.25.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded up $1.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,481. The stock has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.76. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of $54.66 and a 12 month high of $89.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $934.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.95 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 19.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

