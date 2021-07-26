Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics primarily in the United States. The companys lead product includes ALRN-6924, targets the tumor suppressor protein p53 for the treatment of a range of cancers which are in clinical stage. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $1.02. 4,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,264,683. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22. The company has a market cap of $91.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.75. Aileron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.84 and a one year high of $2.47.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 345,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aileron Therapeutics by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,250,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 616,119 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,004,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 37.09% of the company’s stock.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage chemoprotection oncology company in the United States. The company is developing ALRN-6924, which is in Phase 1 trial for solid tumor and lymphoma; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS; and a Phase 2a combination trial of ALRN-6924 and palbociclib in patients with tumors harboring MDM2 amplifications co-amplifications, as well as for patients with p53-mutated small cell lung cancer that has completed Phase 1b clinical trial.

