Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 840.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD opened at $290.29 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.57. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.75 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.88.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.