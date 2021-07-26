Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Upgraded to “Buy” by BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $170.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $172.50.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Airbnb presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.94.

ABNB opened at $138.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $85.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93. Airbnb has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $340,848.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,424,795.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $51,599,390.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 598,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,372,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,143,023 shares of company stock valued at $449,159,369. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

