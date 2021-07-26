Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $880 million-$910 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.37 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.17.

AIN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.70. The company had a trading volume of 88,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.85. Albany International has a 12 month low of $46.31 and a 12 month high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.80 million. Albany International had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total transaction of $271,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,140,729.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $450,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $6,000,949.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,770,829 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

