Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target Increased to $72.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.63.

NASDAQ ALBO opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $591.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 76.11% and a negative net margin of 1,373.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Albireo Pharma will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 435.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

