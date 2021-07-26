Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Raised to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 89.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.30. 9,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,569. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.87. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $197.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($1.81). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 39.49% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $479.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,065,000 after purchasing an additional 48,153 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

