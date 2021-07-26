Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Raised to $20.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 89.81% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.33.
Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.30. 9,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,569. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.87. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $197.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
In other news, Director Terezia C. Nemeth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $180,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,278.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary D. Dean sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.61, for a total value of $710,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,046.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,865 shares of company stock worth $6,268,947 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,391,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,065,000 after purchasing an additional 48,153 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").
